CHARLOTTE, NC. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored twice in the third period to earn a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles' Coliseum on Saturday night. Maksim Sushko and Greg Carey netted the two goals for the Phantoms in the final period to fuel toe comeback victory.
The Phantoms improved to 3-1-3 this season with the road victory. The team also extended their point-streak to six games.
German Rubtsov scored the first goal for the Phantoms in the game, which came in the second period.
Lehigh Valley returns home to the PPL Center on Friday night to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.