ALLENTOWN - Hayden Hodgson scored a pair of goals and Lehigh Valley won for the third time in the last four games with an easy 5-1 victory over Providence at the PPL Center.
Perhaps it was some good luck from WFMZ Anchor Melanie Falcon, who performed the ceremonial puck drop on National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart health, but Cal O'Reilly lit the lamp red just 2:30 into the first to give the Phantoms the lead.
Morgan Frost and Hodgson tacked on first period goals and the rout was on for Lehigh Valley who got their record back to .500 on the year.
Wyatte Wylie finished the scoring for Lehigh Valley early in the third period. The Phantoms travel to Hartford to face the Wolf Pack tomorrow evening.