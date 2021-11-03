ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley grabs their first win of the season against their rivals on home ice. Felix Sandstrom and the Phantoms earned a shutout, 4-0.
Maksim Sushko and Tyson Foerster netting two first period goals, Sushko's goal came within the first, three minutes of the game to set the tone early.
After a scoreless second, two more Phantoms players got on the board in the third. Hayden Hodges and Gerry Mayhew netted their lead padding goals in the third period.
Felix Sandstrom stopped 25 shots to earn the shutout.
The win, is the first under new head coach, Ian Laperriere.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)