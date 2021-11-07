CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valley gets plenty of offense on Sunday afternoon with a, 5-3 win over Charlotte.
Five different Phantoms found the back of the net in the win. Max Willman, Cam York, Egor Zamula, Hayden Hodgson and Garrett Wilson providing the offense for the Phantoms.
Hodgson scoring first, midway through the first period to tie things up at one. York and Zamula with the only two goals in the second period to give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead.
In the third, Willman made it 4-1, but the Checkers wouldn't go away. Two goals within two minutes cut the Phantoms lead to one.
Wilson would bury the empty netter with under two minutes to play to put the game away.
Lehigh Valley will head to Hershey on Wednesday for their next game.