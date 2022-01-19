TORONTO, CA. - A late game tying goal by Toronto (17-11-1-1), leads to the overtime winner. The Marlies taking down Lehigh Valley (11-12-6-2), 4-3 on Wednesday night.
After falling behind 2-1 after the first period the Phantoms scored the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead late into the third period. All three Phantoms goals coming from different skaters.
Brennan Saulnier netting the first goal to tie the game initially in the first period, Wade Allison with the lone second period goal to tie things up again. Under seven minutes to go in the third, Alex Kile gives the Phantoms the lead.
Toronto would tie things up at three with two minutes left in regulation. Just over a minute into the overtime period, Joey Anderson scores the game winner.
The Phantoms head to Charlotte on Saturday for their next game.