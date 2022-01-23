ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When United States athletes depart for the 2022 Winter Olympics later this month, Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle will be among those making the trip.
Nagle, 34, has been solid in net for Lehigh Valley this season and also has spent part of his career with the Reading Royals. In fact, he is also the active-winningest goalie in the ECHL with 198 wins playing for five different teams.
WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo spoke with Nagle about topics ranging from the anticipation of the experience and informing his family and friends.
"We're fortunate with the way things worked out, obviously, with the NHL not going, that the opportunity presented itself," Nagle said. "So, we're looking forward to it."
Check out the video for more on the interview with the Phantoms goaltender.