BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Lehigh Valley picked up an important two points in the Atlantic Division standings on Sunday with a 3-2 victory over Bridgeport at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Phantoms jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Artem Anisimov and Olle Lycksell with Tyson Foerster assisting on each. Bridgeport cut the deficit in half seven minutes into the second period, but Garrett Wilson delivered what proved to be the game-winner roughly three minutes later.
Lehigh Valley hosts Charlotte on Friday at PPL Center.