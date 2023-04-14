ALLENTOWN - Charlotte scored three unanswered goals to pull away for a 5-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday night at PPL Center.
Bobby Brink scored just over four minutes in to the third period to pull the Phantoms even at 2-2. Gerry Mayhew put the Checkers back on top with a goal 3-1/2 minutes later and Charlotte added two more in the final six minutes.
Garrett Wilson scored his 18th goal of the season in the first period for Lehigh Valley who will close out the regular season at Hershey on Saturday.