ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have one final tune-up before the regular season gets underway. The Hershey Bears will be in town Wednesday night to wrap up the preseason.
Ian Laperriere still looking for his squad to work on some things ahead of the regular season. Hoping that any mistakes made are within the system he has put in place.
The first game of this home-and-home series went the way of the Bears at the Giant Center on Sunday, 3-2.
Laperriere is anxious for the games to start counting when the puck drops.