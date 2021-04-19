ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms hosted a vaccination event at the PPL Center on Monday. In partnership with the Lehigh Valley Health Network, the AHL team offered vaccinations to players as availability opened up to all adults in Pennsylvania.
The Phantoms have seen their last four games get postponed due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. The team's last game was on April 5.
The players stressed the importance of getting vaccinated in an effort get life back to normal, including hockey games.
The Phantoms are set to host the Hershey Bears this Wednesday.