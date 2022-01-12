ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have inked Forward, Hayden Hodgson to a two-year extension.
The 25 year old Hodgson has tallied 13 points in 20 games in his debut season with the Phantoms. Those points coming from six goals and seven assists.
Hodgson is a four-year professional hockey player, most recently having spent time with the Reading Royals. He came to the Phantoms via a tryout contract during training camp.
This is Hodgson first stint back in the AHL since his rookie year during the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Monsters.
This extension keeps Hodgson with the team through the 2024 season.