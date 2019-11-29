ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms lost a 5-0 lead, but prevailed 6-5 in overtime against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at the PPL Center. TJ Brennan scored the game winner with just 59 seconds left in the extra period.
The Penguins outshot the Phantoms 43-26 in Friday night's contest.
Carsen Twarynski, Pascal Laberge, Matt Strome, and Isaac Ratcliffe netted the other goals for the Phantoms. Twarynski scored twice.
The Phantoms face the Hartford Wolf Pack in their next game, which is set for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports