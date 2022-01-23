CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Hayden Hodgson scored a pair of goals and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms erased a 2-1 deficit to defeat Charlotte 5-2 at the Bojangles Coliseum.
Cal O'Reilly netted his sixth goal of the season on a power-play goal ninety seconds in off an assist from Adam Clendening to give the Phantoms an early lead. The Checkers struck back with a pair of goals three minutes apart to stake the hosts to a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Lehigh Valley took control in the second period when Connor Bunnaman and Matthew Strome scored less three minutes apart midway through the period with Wyatte Wylie assisting on both goals.
Hodgson provided some breathing room in the third period with a goal with less than three minutes remaining and an empty net ninety seconds later. Wylie provided a helper on a Hodgson goal to finish with three on the afternoon.
The victory gives Lehigh Valley a split of the weekend series with Charlotte. The Phantoms are next in action on Wednesday evening at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.