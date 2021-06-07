ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially introduced Ian Laperriere as the team's new head coach during a press conference at the PPL Center on Monday. Laperriere became the 11th head coach in franchise history.
Before taking the top coaching job for the AHL club, Laperriere was an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers for the past eight seasons. He also served as the director of player development for the organization during the 2012-13 season.
Prior to coaching, Laperriere played in the league and appeared in more than 1,000 NHL games. He earned respect of players on the ice as a player and as a coach.
Additionally, he enjoys connecting with players and looks forward to doing that to help their development with the Phantoms.