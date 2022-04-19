PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Hanging on by a thread, Lehigh Valley's playoff hopes dwindle as they can only earn one point on the road in Providence on Tuesday night.
The Phantoms dropped a high scoring affair to the Bruins, 5-4 in overtime to leave the game with a point, keeping them still in the playoff hunt.
The two teams combined for five goals in the first 13 minutes of the game, the Phantoms holding a 3-2 edge at that point. Wyatt Wylie, Logan Day and Nick Lappin all with the first period goals.
In the third, trailing 4-3 at this point, Isaac Ratcliffe would tie things up for the Phantoms halfway into the period. The Bruins would score the game winner two minutes into the overtime period.
Lehigh Valley returns home on Friday night to host Hershey.