ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms owner Jim Brooks is part of the AHL's newly-formed task force that is focused on navigating the league back onto the ice amid the coronavirus pandemic. In total, 13 leaders from AHL and NHL organizations are in the working group.
AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews is the chair of the group.
The purpose of the task force is the help "provide strategic leadership" to the AHL as it works to returning to play in the 2020-21 season.
The AHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season after suspending it in March over safety concerns with COVID-19.
AHL 2020-21 Strategic Return to Play Task Force
* David Andrews, Chairman
* Mark Chipman - Chairman and Governor, Winnipeg Jets
* Kyle Dubas - General Manager, Toronto Maple Leafs
* Ken Holland - General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Edmonton Oilers
* David Poile - General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Nashville Predators
* Don Sweeney - General Manager, Boston Bruins
* Steve Yzerman - Executive Vice President and General Manager, Detroit Red Wings
* Jeff Barrett - Chief Executive Officer, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
* Tera Black - Chief Operating Officer, Charlotte Checkers
* Jim Brooks - Co-Owner, Lehigh Valley Phantoms
* Todd Frederickson - President, Iowa Wild
* Mike Ostrowski - President and Chief Operating Officer, Cleveland Monsters
* Matt Savant - President, Business Operations, San Diego Gulls