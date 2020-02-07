ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms earned their sixth consecutive win at the PPL Center with a 4-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night. The Phantoms improved to 20-22-1-5 with the triumph.
Reece Wilcox and James de Haas recorded their first goals of the season in the win. Kyle Criscuolo and Mark Friedman also scored for Lehigh Valley.
In net, J-F Berube earned the victory. He made 24 saves on 25 shot attempts.
The Phantoms built a 3-0 lead and took it deep into the third period before the Thunderbirds scored. LV netted an empty net goal in the game's final moments to secure the win.
The Phantoms return to the ice on Sunday when they host the Hershey Bears at 3:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports