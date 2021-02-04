ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms returned to game action for the first time in nearly one year with a preseason contest on Thursday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the PPL Center. The Phantoms returned in style with a 2-0 win on their home ice.
Lehigh Valley goaltender Felix Sandstrom recorded a 21-save shutout in the low-scoring affair. Chris Bigras and Tyler Wotherspoon netted the goals for the Phantoms.
A small number of front-line workers were in attendance at the game.
The shortened 2020-21 AHL season kicks off for the Phantoms on Saturday at the Hershey Bears. The puck is set to drop at 4 p.m.
Video highlights courtesy of Service Electric TV