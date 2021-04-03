ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-4 on Saturday night in shootout at the PPL Center. It was the first game this season for the Phantoms that was decided in a shootout.
Tyson Foerster recorded two goals in the game and also found the back of the net in the shootout rounds. It was his second straight game with two goals. His second goal of the game came with just 49 seconds left and forced overtime.
In goal for the Phantoms, Zane McIntyre recorded 32 saves. He improved to 8-1-1 with Saturday's victory.
The Phantoms return to the ice on Monday night against the Binghamton Devils.