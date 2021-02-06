HERSHEY, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms prevailed 2-1 in overtime over the Hershey Bears on Saturday night in the season opener at the Giant Center.
Lehigh Valley rookies Wyatte Wylie scored the equalizer with less than one minute left in regulation. Then in the extra period Ryan Fitzgerald netted the game winner.
In net, Zane McIntyre recorded 34 saves in the winning effort for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms return to the ice on Wednesday night against the Binghamton Devils.
Highlights courtesy of WPMT Fox 43.