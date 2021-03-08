WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms won 4-3 in overtime against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday night. Ryan Fitzgerald scored the game winner in the extra period.
In its 10 games this season the Phantoms have went to overtime in six of those contests, the most of any AHL club this year. Lehigh Valley is 6-2-2 overall this year with four triumphs in overtime.
Brennan Saulnier, Garrett Wilson, and Pascal Laberge also scored for the Phantoms in the winning effort. In net Zane McIntyre recorded 32 saves.
The Phantoms are set to wrap up their current road trip on Wednesday against the Binghamton Devils.