ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mikhail Vorobyev scored the game winner to give the Lehigh Valley Phantoms a 3-2 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday night in an AHL clash at the PPL Center. The victory began a three games in three day stretch this weekend for the Phantoms.
Andy Welinski and Tyler Wotherspoon also scored for Lehigh Valley in the home triumph. The team out shot the Sound Tigers 43-26.
Bridgeport held a 2-1 lead at the midway point of the third period when Wotherspoon scored the game-tying goal which eventually forced overtime.
The Phantoms host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night for their next game. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.