ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms prevailed 5-4 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in an AHL battle on Sunday afternoon at the PPL Center. Tanner Laczynski scored the game-winner for the Phantoms in overtime.
The victory was the fifth overtime triumph for Lehigh Valley this season.
Laczynski scored two goals in the win. Wade Allison, Tyson Foerster, and Chris Mueller also found the back of the net for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms are set to return to the ice on Wednesday against the Hershey Bears. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center.
Video courtesy of TV2 Sports