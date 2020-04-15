LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have created the #Goals4LV Challenge, a campaign to raise money for the fight against the Coronavirus affecting us all.
The Goals4LV challenge calls for fans and others around the community to "fire pucks into the net" or whatever make shift puck and net you can find. Greg Carey and MeLVin got their challenges in to show how it's done.
Mike Ianniello, the Phantoms community engagement and public relations manager is hoping this campaign can provide entertainment, and a way for people to make an impact while at home.
"There's not much we can really do, everyone is at home. So we just wanted to come with a cool initiative to get people to have some fun in their home, as well as helping a good cause" Ianniello said about the challenge.