ALLENTOWN - Captain Cal O'Reilly scored a pair of shorthanded goals and Lehigh Valley rallied for a 3-2 win over Hershey on Sunday at the PPL Center.
O'Reilly's second tied the contest at 2-2 midway through the third period. Linus Sandin netted what turned out to be the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining. Goalie Felix Sandstrom was credited with 26 saves for the Phantoms.
It was the second straight win for Lehigh Valley, who travel to Bridgeport on Wednesday for their next AHL contest.