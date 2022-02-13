ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley fell behind Hershey early but rallied for a 3-2 victory on Sunday at PPL Center.
The Phantoms trailed 1-0 after one period but Hayden Hodgson would tie things up four minutes into the second period with his 13th goal of the season on assists from Adam Clendening and Cal O'Reilly.
Morgan Frost scored what proved to be the game winner with just over four minutes remaining in regulation with Charlie Gerard and Garrett Wilson adding helpers. O'Reilly added an empty net goal with 27 seconds remaining and the Bears tacked on a meaningless goal just before the horn sounded in the third period.
Lehigh Valley hosts Utica next Saturday as they continue a six-game homestand.