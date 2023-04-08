ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley scored three times in the third period to rally past Springfield 4-3 on Saturday at PPL Center. With the victory, the Phantoms clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.
Trailing 3-1, Emil Andrae, Kevin Connauton and Olle Lycksell all scored in the third period for the Phantoms. Lycksell's goal at 16:36 came off assists from Adam Brooks and Tyson Foerster. Brooks was credited with assists on each of the final three goals.
Lehigh Valley has three regular season games remaining, beginning with Wednesday at Bridgeport.