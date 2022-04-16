ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley rallied to force overtime, but lost 3-2 to Providence in a shootout at PPL Center.
Trailing 2-1, the Phantoms Wade Allison scored his 10th of the season 1:24 into the third period. The teams did not score in the balance of regulation nor in overtime setting the stage for the shootout. The Bruins' Georgii Merkulov netted the only shootout goal to give the visitors the win.
Lehigh Valley's Cal O'Reilly scored a power-play goal late in the first period for his 20th goal of the season.
The two teams will meet again in Providence on Tuesday in the Phantoms penultimate road game.