Phantoms re-sign Carey

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms re-sign forward Greg Carey, the team announced on Monday night. Carey signed a one-year AHL deal to return to the minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carey is well-known with the Phantoms' fans as he spent the previous three seasons in the Lehigh Valley. Last year he earned an all-star nod with a season that featured a career-high 61 points, which also was the second-most in team history.

"I know the Phantoms organization along with our fans are excited to have Greg back for this upcoming season," said Phantoms owner, Rob Brooks, in the team's news release. "Greg has played a big role for the Phantoms - along with his big shot nicknamed the 'Hamilton Howitzer', he also has a big heart, volunteering and participating in many of the Phantoms community initiatives."

During last year he had 29 goals in 74 games, which led all Phantoms. The 2018-19 campaign was his fourth straight season with at least 25 goals.