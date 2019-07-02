Sports

Phantoms re-sign Carey

Well-known forward returns to LV

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

Phantoms re-sign Carey

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms re-sign forward Greg Carey, the team announced on Monday night. Carey signed a one-year AHL deal to return to the minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carey is well-known with the Phantoms' fans as he spent the previous three seasons in the Lehigh Valley. Last year he earned an all-star nod with a season that featured a career-high 61 points, which also was the second-most in team history.

"I know the Phantoms organization along with our fans are excited to have Greg back for this upcoming season," said Phantoms owner, Rob Brooks, in the team's news release. "Greg has played a big role for the Phantoms - along with his big shot nicknamed the 'Hamilton Howitzer', he also has a big heart, volunteering and participating in many of the Phantoms community initiatives." 

During last year he had 29 goals in 74 games, which led all Phantoms. The 2018-19 campaign was his fourth straight season with at least 25 goals.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

Fightins fall to Fisher Cats

IronPigs win fourth straight game

IronPigs win fourth straight game

North Parkland, Nazareth notch legion wins

North Parkland, Nazareth notch legion wins

Cerniglia commits to Navy

Cerniglia commits to Navy

Phantoms re-sign Carey

Phantoms re-sign Carey

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

Jamaican national hopes for gold for his home country while playing for his own

Jamaican national hopes for gold for his home country while playing for his own

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room