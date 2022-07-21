ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A day after Lehigh Valley announced their opening weekend slate of games, the Phantoms dropped their entire 2022-23 season schedule.
While opening weekend at the PPL Center will be held on October 22nd and 23rd, the Phantoms will open their season on the road the week before. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will host the Phantoms to begin the new season on October 15th.
A highlight on the schedule, the Phantoms will play a game on New Years Eve for the first time ever at the PPL Center. The rival Penguins come to town just before the ball is set to drop.
The entire 2022-23 schedule can be seen on the Phantoms website.