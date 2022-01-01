ALLENTOWN - Adam Clendening put a quick ending to an overtime contest On Saturday at the PPL Center when he netted his fourth goal of the season to lift the Lehigh Valley to a 2-1 win over Bridgeport.
After a scoreless first period, the Phantoms lit the lamp first on a goal by Garrett Wilson at 17:16 of the second period. It was the eighth goal of the season for the veteran left wing and was assisted by Logan Day.
The Islanders answered midway through the third period on a goal by Michael Dal Colle to knot the contest at 1-1. The tight contest would remain tied through the rest of regulation.
Clendening took advantage of an unforced error in the defensive end and the defenseman took the puck end-to-end and blasting the game-winner past Bridgeport goalie Jakub Skarek for the game-winner just 43 seconds into overtime.
Lehigh Valley has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven games and travel to Hershey on Wednesday to face off against the Bears.