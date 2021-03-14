HERSHEY, Pa. - Four different goal scorers contribute in the Lehigh Valley Phantoms road win over the rival Hershey Bears, 4-1.
The Bears scored just over a minute into the game, but it was the only goal that Zane McIntyre would let in. McIntyre would end the game with 32 saves on 33 shots from Hershey.
Less than one minute later, following the opening goal, Tyson Foerster would tie things up for the Phantoms. Derrick Pouliot and Ryan Fitzgerald would tack on two more goals in the first period, giving the Phantoms a 3-1 lead after one.
A little over seven minutes into the second period, Wade Allison provided some more insurance for the Phantoms, finding the back of the net. The Phantoms improve to 7-2-2 and remain atop the standings in the North Division.
Next for the Phantoms, they return home Wednesday night to take on the Binghamton Devils. The Devils are currently dealing with COVID-19 protocols amongst the club, which could reschedule that game.