ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms were on the wrong side of a high scoring affair Wednesday night. The rival Hershey Bears jumped out to a three-goal lead in the second period and never looked back.
A total of five goals were scored in the second period after a scoreless first, the Bears netting four of those before the Phantoms scored their first of the game. Hershey would ride that period to a 6-2 win on the road.
Ryan Fitzgerald and Zayde Wisdom scored the only two goals of the game for the Phantoms. Derrick Pouliot contributed with assists on both goals.
Hershey had 5 different goal scorers in their big win over the Phantoms, Brian Pinho was the only player to net more than one goal in the win for the visitors.
The Phantoms will take to the road for a meeting with the Binghamton Devils on Friday night.