ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms Winger, Max Willman has been playing lights out over the clubs recent three game stretch.
Willman has tallied five goals over those three games, and is currently on a four-game goal streak as well. His recent performances earned him the AHL's Player of the Week honors.
The rookie commented on his recent level of play that he is full of confidence right now, and feels that he can make an impact whenever he steps on the ice.
While the club itself is on a two-game skid, the rookie Winger is looking to keep his high level of play going heading into Wednesday nights game against Hershey.