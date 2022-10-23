ALLENTOWN - Ronnie Attard scored a pair of first period goals and Lehigh Valley hung on for a 5-4 win over Cleveland on Sunday at PPL Center.
After Trey Fix-Wolansky had scored to put the Monsters in front, Allard score a pair a little more than five minutes apart to give the Phantoms (2-1-1) a lead. While the hosts would never trail, Cleveland scored twice in the second period to make the score 3-all entering the final 20 minutes.
Tyson Foerster scored 30 seconds into the final period and Max Willman added an insurance goal five minutes later for Lehigh Valley.
The Phantoms will be back at PPL Center again next weekend to face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport.