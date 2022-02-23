WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley gets a shootout win over rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3-2 on Wednesday night.
After two goals in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead, the Penguins were shutout the rest of the way, including in the shootout. Kirill Ustimenko finished with 30 saves on the night.
Maksim Sushko started the Phantoms comeback in the second period with the teams first goal. Hayden Hodgson tied things up in the third to send this game into extra time.
The lone goal in the shootout coming from Adam Clendening for the win.
Lehigh Valley heads to Cleveland on Friday night for their next game.