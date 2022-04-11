PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence goalie Troy Grosenick turned away 31 shots and the Bruins held on for a 2-1 victory on Monday evening at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead early in the second period on the eighth goal of the season from Maksim Sushko. Aaron Ness would tie the score less than four minutes later and Providence added a power play goal early in the third period to earn the win.
The Phantoms return home for the next three contests, beginning with the Hershey Bears on Wednesday.