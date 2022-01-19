TORONTO, CA. - Lehigh Valley (11-12-6-2) bounces back with a 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-16-1-3) on Wednesday night.
Three third period goals were the difference maker in the Phantoms win. Wade Allison finding the net again after scoring a goal in the effort against Toronto. Linus Sandin and Maksim Sushko netted the two, would be, game winning goals.
Between the pipes for the Phantoms was Felix Sandstrom earning the win, he made 28 saves against the Penguins.
The Phantoms head to Charlotte on Saturday for their next game.