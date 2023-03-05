ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley finished the game with a flourish, netting the final three goals in a 3-1 victory over Providence on Sunday at the PPL Center.
After a scoreless first two periods, the Bruins took the lead on a Justin Brazeau goal 3:28 in to the final period. Bobby Brink answered less than two minutes later before Adam Brooks netted what turned out to be the game-winner midway through the final period.
Brooks added an empty net goal with 1:15 remaining. Lehigh Valley is scheduled to play at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.