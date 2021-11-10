HERSHEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley won their second game in-a-row, with a road victory over Hershey, 4-1.
After falling behind 1-0 through the first period, the Phantoms scored all four of their goals in the second. Four different goal scorers provided the offense for in the way.
Max Willman tied the game up just under a minute into the second period. The next three Phantoms goals came in a bunch, all within three minutes. Gerry Mayhew, Jackson Cates and Cal O'Reilly with the three goals for the win.
Getting the start in goal was Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal to earn the win.
Lehigh Valley heads to Providence on Friday for their next game.