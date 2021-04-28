WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms kept their points streak alive on the road in an overtime loss to rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-1. The Phantoms are 3-0-1 in their last four games.
Linus Sandin scored the lone goal of the game for Lehigh Valley, helping to secure important points. They have secure points in four straight, and nine out of their last 10.
The Penguins game winner came off the stick of Tim Schaller just under two minutes into overtime.
Lehigh Valley returns home on Saturday to host Binghamton.