ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the dates for their Opening Weekend. It's the 10th season in the Lehigh Valley for the organization in 2023-24.
Earlier in the week the Phantoms made their season opening announcement via Bill Burr on Instagram, the comedian set to perform at the PPL Center on July 6th.
Per Burr's announcement, the Phantom's will open up the 2023-23 season at home on October 14th and 15th. The season opening opponent has yet to be named, along with other opening weekend festivities from center city Allentown.