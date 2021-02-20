ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Binghamton Devils 3-0 in an AHL contest at the PPL Center on Saturday night. Phantoms netminder Zane McIntyre recorded 25 saves to secure the shutout victory.
The Phantoms jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the game's first period the hosts then tacked on two more scores in the second period of the win.
Zayde Wisdom and Max Willman found the back of the net for Lehigh Valley. Wisdom scored twice in the contest.
Wisdom recorded two goals in each of the team's last two games.
The Phantoms are slated to return to the ice on February 26 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.