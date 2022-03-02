ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two third period goals given up by Lehigh Valley, give the Providence the 5-3 win.
Three different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Phantoms on Wednesday night. Cam York getting things going late in the first to cut the deficit in half.
Second period, Hayden Hodgson and Matthew Strome gave the Phantoms a brief, 3-2 lead. The Bruins next two goals to tie and take the lead both came on the power play, in the second and then third period.
Lehigh Valley hosts Charlotte on Friday night.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV 2 Sports)