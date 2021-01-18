ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed four more players for the upcoming season. One of those players has local ties to Bucks county and another has been an AHL All-Star before.
The Phantoms have signed on two goaltenders and two forwards as part of their additions for this season. Eamon McAdam and Zane McIntyre are the goaltenders, Ryan Fitzgerald and Tanner MacMaster the forwards.
McAdam is the one with local ties, hailing from Perkasie, the Penn State product is in his fourth season of professional hockey. He has spent time with the Jacksonville Iceman in the ECHL this season, posting a record of 4-2-1 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.5 goals-against average.
McIntyre appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the Providence Bruins that was held at the PPL Center. He is consistently ranked as one of the top netminders in the League.
Fitzgerald and MacMaster both come to the Phantoms with prior AHL experience. Fitzgerald is entering his fourth season in the league, he spent the past three season in Providence amassing 103 points on 43 goals and 60 assists.
This will be MacMaster's third season in the league, his previous two with the Utica Comets and Toronto Marlies. Last season with the Marlies, MacMaster scored 11 goals and added 19 assists in 56 games.