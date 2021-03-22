ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2020-21 AHL season has been unique and despite this campaign's challenges, and the recent game postponements for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team is in first place in the North Division of the AHL.
The Phantoms enjoy a five point lead in the standings.
The team reached that top spot thanks to their success in overtime scenarios. The Phantoms have five OT wins this year, their latest on Sunday.
Phantoms head coach Scott Gordon noted that he is impressed with his team's perseverance through it all this winter.