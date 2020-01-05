TORONTO, Ontario - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The win moved Lehigh Valley to 13-18-5 this season.
Pascal Laberge, Connor Bunnaman, Gerry Fitzgerald, and Morgan Frost all lit the lamp for the Phantoms in their first victory of 2020. The Phantoms held a 3-0 lead early in the third period, but the Marlies scored twice in the final period to tighten the gap. Then Frost netted an empty-net goal to secure the victory.
The Phantoms out shot the Marlies, 35-27.
Lehigh Valley returns to the ice on Friday night at the Utica Comets.