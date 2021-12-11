ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley snapped their skid on 'Teddy Bear Toss' night at the PPL Center, 4-2 over the Cleveland Monsters.
The Phantoms first goal of the game that unleashed the teddy bears was scored by Gerry Mayhew off a rebound. Mayhew and Egor Zamula each had goals through the first two periods to keep the Phantoms in reach of the win.
With things all tied up at two goals a piece going into the third period, it was Adam Clendening and Maksim Shusko breaking the tie to give the Phantoms the win.
Felix Sandstrom left the contest after the first period and was replaced by Pat Nagle. Sandstrom stopped 8 eight shots in on period, Nagle finished with 22 saves in the win.