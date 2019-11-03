BRIDGEPORT, Ct. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms came up short in Sunday evenings loss to the SoundTigers, 4-3. They would split the two-game weekend series on the road in Connecticut.
Both teams were trading goals for much of the game, each scoring a goal apiece through the first two periods. Bridgeport would net two goals in the third period, which would be the difference in the game. The Phantoms three goals came from three different skaters, Cal O'Reilly, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Morgan Frost.
Lehigh Valley returns home for their next game, playing host to the rival Penguins on Wednesday night.