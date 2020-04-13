ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms launched the GOALS4LV Challenge on Monday to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations generated from the challenge will go to the LVHN COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support the needs of patients and staff at Lehigh Valley Health Network that are battled the coronavirus outbreak.
The Phantoms pledged to match the first $10,000 donations made to the emergency fund generated by their fans partaking in the GOALS4LV Challenge.
Fans are encouraged by the AHL club to take shots at a goal they set up at their house for 20 seconds and record it for 20 seconds. Fans are then to post the video to social media using #GOALS4LV, donate $1 to the fund for every goal they scored in the video, and then challenge their friends to do the same.
"We are proud to be helping our Community through our partner, LVHN, their staff, EMT and hospital workers on the front lines and the entire community with the #GOALS4LV Challenge," Phantoms co-owner Jim Brooks said is a news release from the team. "We believe this will be a fun and productive way for everyone in the community to support this cause and these workers, while the Phantoms match the first $10,000 in donations."
Fans can use whatever they can find around their house as a hockey stick and ball. Donations can be made at lvhn.org/GOALS4LV
"We know that our community wants to help fight this pandemic and show support for all the front-line workers, so we urge everyone to stay home and keep their social distance and we challenge you to shoot for a hat trick together as we accumulate GOALS4LV and accumulate funds to help fight this deadly virus," said Phantoms co-owner Rob Brooks in the news release. "The Phantoms are here to support our community and want you to join us in our challenge."